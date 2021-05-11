Crash in Kona between SUV, semi-truck leaves 1 dead

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on Hawaii Island left one person dead Tuesday.
Officials closed Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway in Kona shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Emergency crews reported a compact SUV collided with a semi truck on the highway. Police are continuing their investigation and factors of the crash aren’t yet known.
One person reportedly died at the scene. The crash closed the south entrance of Waikoloa Beach Drive to Kona Airport.
The debris filed was scattered for about 100 yards, and left a trail of gasoline on the roadway.
This story may be updated.
