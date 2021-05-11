Best weather on the planet holds into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A broad high pressure ridge north of the island chain will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast into the weekend. Passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas with lower chances for showers possible over leeward locations. Long range guidance this weekend continues to show an unstable upper level low dropping into the region from the north. The latest model solutions show the cut off low centered just northeast of the island chain. This system may increase rainfall coverage from this weekend into early next week.