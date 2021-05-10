With more COVID vaccine available, residents seeking a shot are able to shop around

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As vaccine demand slows, health officials say more residents are taking the opportunity to indicate their preference for one vaccine over another.
Times Clinical Pharmacy Manager Melissa Machida said they administer Johnson & Johnson and Modera. Since the 10-day pause of J&J, demand ― particularly for that vaccine ― has slowed down.
“I would say that there is more of a trend towards getting the Moderna at the moment versus the Johnson & Johnson,” said Machida. “Although, with both vaccines, there has been a decline in interest.”
Dr. Amy Curtis, DOH lead for the state’s Windward vaccination clinic, said the number of people coming in for shots has declined.
“But that’s also because there’s increasing amounts of locations where individuals can get vaccines,” she said.
Health officials said all three vaccines are safe and effective.
Across the state, there are growing efforts to bring vaccines directly to where people, including community centers and schools.
“We know that many times the high school or the school in the local community is a trusted source of information and other services” said Dr. Melinda Ashton, Hawaii Pacific Health’s Executive vice president and chief quality officer.
