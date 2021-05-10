Wahine water polo heads to California in pursuit of a National Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine water polo team is wheels up and on their way to California for the 2021 NCAA National Tournament — going in as the 6th seed.
The Wahine left for Daniel K. Inouye International Ariport Monday morning, sent off by cheers from some fellow student athletes and UH coaches — including recently crowned national champion Milan Zarkovic, assistant coach for UH men’s volleyball.
UH is set to face No. 3 seeded UCLA in the first round of the tourney, hosted by the Bruins in Los Angeles.
Fresh off of a Big West title, where UH came back from a 5-2 deficit to take the title from UC Irvine, now up against the Bruins who recently fell to Stanford in the MPSF Tournament semifinals, before beating Arizona State in the 3rd place game.
Historically, UCLA has won seven national titles, however their last ring came in 2009 and last made it to the final in 2017, while the Wahine have made it to the tourney 6 times, but a Natty has eluded the ‘Bows — 4th being the highest finish in program history.
The ‘Bows and the Bruins go to battle in the pool, Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time at the Spieker Aquatics Center on the campus of UCLA — the match will be streamed on NCAA.com.
