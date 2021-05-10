2 ‘unknowns’ killed in attack on Pearl Harbor identified as Indiana brothers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The remains of two brothers who were onboard the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese military attacked Pearl Harbor have been accounted for.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency made the announcement Monday.
Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Harold F. Trapp, 24, and Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class William H. Trapp, 23, were both on the Oklahoma when it was hit by multiple torpedoes, causing it to sink.
The brothers, of La Porte, Indiana, were among 429 USS Oklahoma crewmen killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. In the immediate years that followed, just 35 were identified.
And for decades, that’s where the story ended.
But in 2003, an effort to identify more of those killed gained steam ― and led to seven identifications.
And in 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed all of the unknown USS Oklahoma remains that had been buried at Hawaii veterans cemeteries.
Hundreds have since been accounted for.
To identify the Trapp brothers, scientists used dental, anthropological and DNA analysis. The two will be buried June 15 at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.
