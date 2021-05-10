Trade wind weather to continue through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan north of the state will keep moderate trade winds in the forecast into next weekend. Expect passing showers confined mostly to windward and mountain areas through the week. An upper level disturbance moves into the region on Friday potentially increasing shower activity across the island chain into the weekend.
The current moderate northwest swell is expected to gradually lower from Monday through Wednesday. Surf will then be nearly flat along north and west facing shores from Thursday through next weekend. The current south swell will maintain surf heights near the May average along south facing shores through Monday. This south swell is expected to drop slightly on Tuesday, with another small pulse of south swell energy possible on Wednesday.
