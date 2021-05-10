‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nabs 5 Big Island men accused of targeting minors online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five men on Hawaii Island have been arrested and charged after a sting operation aimed at stopping child predators online.
Operation Keiki Shield was conducted over the weekend. It was a joint operation on the federal, state and county levels targeted at arresting offenders accused of online sex crimes against minors.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney identified the five men arrested and charged as:
- Nolan Okalani Tallett, 45, of Honolulu,
- Kanani Ikaika Perreira Yurong, 31, of Hilo,
- Sonny Eugenio Puerto, 28, of Kurtistown
- Joseph Michael Powell, 36, of Hilo
- A fifth unnamed man remains in custody pending investigation
They each face a charge of first-degree Electronic Enticement of a Child, which is a class B felony.
Prosecutors said Tallett bailed out after posting $50,000, while the others remain in custody. They are scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court Monday afternoon.
“Protecting our keiki from sexual predators is a top priority of our Office. Operation Keiki Shield is a collaborative effort by the Hawai’i Island law enforcement community along with State and Federal partners to prevent child sexual exploitation and abuse. Our Office is committed to seeking justice for these egregious offenses to the fullest extent of the law,” said Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.
