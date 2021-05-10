Hundreds of UH fans drive through to greet ‘Bows volleyball after returning as National Champions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Excitement was electrifying at University of Hawaii lower campus, as the 2021 National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball team returned — greeted by hundreds of UH fans.
The Bows were met with a caravan of fans driving by to cheer and honk, seeing their bows for the first time in person in over a year.
Fans lined up starting on Dole Street to get their chance to say Aloha to the 2021 National Champions, with the first 2,500 cars going home with a special team picture, but it wasn’t about the free goodies, it was to show their gratitude for a team that got them through one of their most difficult years.
UH super fan Shane Agno, better known as “Lau Lau Head”, told Hawaii News Now that it was the least he could do for the team.
“It was super important because these guys gave their blood, sweat and tears through the pandemic and then bringing home that championship , we got to show love back to the boys you know, national champs!” Agno said. “just like everybody else we all miss being at live sports so just to be here to see them up close and personal, its all love man, nothing but love.”
That Sentiment was echoed by the Bows, after playing their entire regular season in an empty Stan Sheriff Center, something head coach Charlie Wade couldn’t simply ignore.
“Certainly as the season went on, it became apparent just how important they are and I think it’s important that we acknowledge them.” Coach Wade said. “So going forward, we know really how critical those fans are to our success. we need them, we want them, they’re so connected to us.”
Today was also a final Aloha for a group of seniors that helped make UH volleyball into what it is today.
