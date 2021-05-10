Honolulu police arrest woman with history of escaping authorities

Jamille Estrella (Source: Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff | May 10, 2021 at 6:56 AM HST - Updated May 10 at 6:56 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman with a history of escaping police has been captured again over the weekend, authorities said.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, 38-year-old Jamille Estrella was arrested late Saturday on North Kuakini Street.

She was booked on suspicion of second-degree escape and for violating supervised release.

In November, Estrella escaped police custody while being treated by a physician at Queen’s Medical Center. She was eventually tracked down in Nanakuli.

This story may be updated.

