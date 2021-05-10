Honolulu police arrest woman with history of escaping authorities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman with a history of escaping police has been captured again over the weekend, authorities said.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, 38-year-old Jamille Estrella was arrested late Saturday on North Kuakini Street.
She was booked on suspicion of second-degree escape and for violating supervised release.
In November, Estrella escaped police custody while being treated by a physician at Queen’s Medical Center. She was eventually tracked down in Nanakuli.
