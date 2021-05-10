Hawaii reports 61 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw 61 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 33,267.
Hawaii’s death toll from the virus stands at 488.
Of the new cases, 36 were on Oahu, 11 on Maui and six on Kauai. There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,215 cases in the last 14 days.
Everyone 16 and up in Hawaii is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, the state said has administered 1,334,012 vaccine doses. Some 40% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,464 total cases
- 1,816 required hospitalization
- 893 cases in the last 14 days
- 377 deaths
- 2,739 total cases
- 121 required hospitalization
- 65 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 303 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 87 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 3,508 total cases
- 216 required hospitalization
- 182 cases in the last 14 days
- 52 deaths
- 112 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,104 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.