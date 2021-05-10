Hawaii hopes to begin vaccinating kids as young as 12 next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii hopes to start vaccinating children as young as 12 starting next week after US regulators approved expanded use of the two-dose Pfizer shot.
The news comes as the state looks to reopen public schools fully in the fall.
State Health Department Director Dr. Libby Char said the agency is still working with the state Department of Education to come up with recommendations for making that happen.
The approval of the Pfizer shot means an additional 67,500 children in Hawaii are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some Hawaii sites are already taking appointments for the age group.
Previously, the vaccine was approved for use in those 16 and up.
