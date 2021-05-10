Forecast: Breezy trades and passing showers to dominate the week’s weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected all week, bringing passing showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Pop-up afternoon showers are also expected along the Kona slopes of the Big Island. An upper level disturbance could bring a slight increase in showers near the end of the week.
In surf, a moderate northwest swell is slowly declining through Wednesday, with mostly flat conditions expected Thursday into the weekend. A new small, long period south swell is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon. Trade winds will continue to bring some average sized waves for east-facing shores. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains up until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
