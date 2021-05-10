On Facebook, governor posts moving tribute to his late mother

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Mother’s Day, Gov. David Ige posted a touching tribute to his late mother on Facebook, saying he is “forever grateful” for everything she gave to him.
Ige said his mother, Tsurue “Edna” Ige, died in January at 99 years old.
“Growing up, my mom was one of my biggest supporters, and she and my dad sacrificed so much for my brothers and me,” Ige said.
He added that she “truly believed” in the value of education.
After Tsurue Ige completed eighth grade on Kahuku Plantation, she traveled alone to Colorado to continue her studies in nursing.
She completed high school and graduated St. Luke’s School of Nursing before returning to Hawaii.
The governor said his mom didn’t have it easy ― especially with six boys to feed.
“But mom always found a way to provide us with opportunities,” he wrote.
He added, addressing his mom: “Okage sama de. I am what I am because of you.”
