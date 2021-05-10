Daily case counts remain steady as Hawaii leads way for adult vaccinations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although Hawaii is leading the way in vaccinations for adults, daily case counts continue to hover in the high double digits.
Lt. Governor Josh Green said the truth is there are still hundreds of thousands of people that have no immunity and can still catch the virus, but he does foresee cases dropping by the end of the of the month as more people get vaccinated.
Green said as of Saturday, more than 1.3 million vaccine shots have been administered.
He said Hawaii is the number one state for vaccinations for those 18 and older and adds that 70% of the people in that age group are getting at least their first shot.
Green believes the state is heading in the right direction.
“We will head to about a million people in the state that will be fully vaccinated and immune and that will leave about 400,000 people that have not received shots, have not received immunity and we’ll only get herd immunity over time,” said Green. “So, even 80 cases, as it was today or 84 is a tiny sliver of those people.”
The lieutenant governor said sporadic gatherings are contributing to the daily infections but says hospital numbers and positivity rate are steady.
Green said in about a week 12 to 15-year-olds will be eligible to get the vaccine. He said that age group makes up more than 50,000 people in the state.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.