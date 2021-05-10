Authorities search for possible arsonist after small fires at state buildings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a possible arsonist who may have targeted at least two state offices.
The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to small fires at the Hawaii Supreme Court and the State Attorney General’s Office. Officials say the fires happened between Sunday and early Monday morning.
A state judiciary spokesperson said Monday proceedings at the Supreme Court were canceled, and the May 10 deadline for filing items was pushed back to May 11.
The fire caused damage to a door and smoke filled the building, triggering the smoke alarm.
No serious injuries were reported and HFD put the fire out within minutes.
HFD said the second fire at 425 Queen Street, the Office of the Attorney General, may also be connected.
Police opened two arson investigations which are ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the fires may contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Apparent fire damage was also seen at the State Labor Department, however officials aren’t sure if that is connected.
