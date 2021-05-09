Trade wind weather to dominate the week

Trade winds are expected all week long, with light showers mainly for windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours. The trades may back off a bit Monday through Wednesday. Trades will strengthen and become locally breezy Thursday, while showers could increase slightly as an upper level trough moves near the islands.
In surf, a northwest swell is expected to lower slowly Monday through Wednesday, becoming mostly flat Thursday. South shore surf is also declining, with a the next bump expected Wednesday. Trade winds will keep surf heights on east shores near the seasonal average, around 3 to 5 feet.
