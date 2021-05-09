Rainbow Wahine softball falls to Cal State Fullerton in final road series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine softball team dropped their final road series of the season to Cal State Fullerton this weekend.
The Wahine would get off to a rocky start to the series, dropping the opening double header on Friday afternoon.
The Titans took the first game in a 5-0 shutout thanks to CSF’s Sophie Frost, striking out seven ‘Bows. The Fullerton bats came alive in the second game, downing Hawaii 11-3 in a six inning mercy rule stoppage.
The weekend would not get easier for the Wahine, dropping the final double header of the series on Saturday.
Fullerton would snag the first game 11-3, activating the mercy rule for the second-straight game — UH Jetta Nannen took the loss on the mound for Hawaii, allowing 10 runs in four innings.
The ‘Bows would get swept, after falling in the finale 5-4, after being held to five hits in the contest.
The ‘Bows drop to 11-17 on the season, returning home to close out their 2021 regular season slate with a three-game series with UC Davis — first game set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
