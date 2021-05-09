Maui slightly eases COVID restrictions, expanding capacity for shops, gatherings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Valley Isle, Sunday brought a slight ease of coronaviurs restrictions.
New emergency rules that went into effect allow social gatherings to expand to a limit of 10 people, that’s up from five.
Retailers are also allowed to have up to 50% maximum capacity in stores instead of just 30%.
Owners of small shops like “To & From Boutique” in Wailuku say they’re glad the county is moving in the right direction, but the modification won’t change too much for them.
“I mean we’re just seeing a lot more tourism happening so we actually get a little bit more cautious because we are so used to seeing no tourists at all, or only local people,” owner Chelsea Kikuchi said.
“We just want to make sure they are still wearing masks and social distancing,” Kikuchi added.
Her family also owns a small restaurant in the same little building at Waikapu on 30.
She says nothing will change there either as they have only been doing take out food orders through the window since the beginning of the pandemic.
