Forecast: Trade wind conditions to dominate the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are expected all week long, with light showers mainly for windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours. The trades may back off a bit Monday and Tuesday. Trades will strengthen and become locally breezy Thursday, while the chance for showers will increase slightly as an upper level trough moves near the islands.
In surf, a northwest swell is expected to lower slowly Monday through Wednesday, becoming mostly flat Thursday. South shore surf is also declining, with a the next bump expected Wednesday. Trade winds will keep surf heights on east shores near the seasonal average, around 3 to 5 feet.
