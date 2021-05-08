Trade wind conditions for Mother’s Day and beyond

Typical trade wind weather is expected through most of the coming week. Clouds and passing showers can be expected for windward and mauka areas, with sparse shower activity leeward. The Kona slopes of the Big Island will also see some clouds and showers during the late afternoons and evenings. Trades may increase a bit during the latter half of the week, with a few more trade showers possible.
Surf along all shores will remain below high surf advisory levels all week, but a new northwest swell is expected to peak Sunday before diminishing Monday through Wednesday. Small swells will keep surf from going completely flat on south shores. Trade winds will also push small, short-period waves for east-facing shores.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.