South Africa holds state funeral for the man fatally shot by police in Nuuanu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Saturday in South Africa, a state funeral was held for Lindani Myeni, the unarmed descendant of Zulu royalty who was shot and killed by Honolulu Police officers at a home in Nuuanu.
The 29-year-old was fatally shot by police on April 14 during a confrontation in which officers were responding to an alleged burglary.
Myeni’s body was brought back to South Africa last week, and he was laid to rest in a livestreamed service.
At the funeral, Myeni’s wife, Lindsay Myeni, spoke about her late husband and how she hopes his death will bring change around the world and in Hawaii.
“I am a bit mad that he left early but I understand he had to change the world on his way out. There are people praying for him in Rome, there are people praying for him in Nigeria,” she said.
“He changed Hawaii forever. He changed America forever. He changed South Africa forever.”
Myeni’s death has gained international attention.
The nation of South Africa has called on the US government to investigate the shooting further and condemned the Honolulu Police Department for its slow release of information.
Attorneys for Myeni’s family are also suing the city and the officers involved in the shooting for wrongful death. The lawsuit also claims that the people who called 911 were influenced by Myeni’s race.
Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard has said race was not a factor in the shooting.
“I think what we need to remember is it had nothing to do with race. It had to do with behavior and the fact that this person seriously injured the officers,” Ballard said during an April 15 news conference.
HPD released body camera video that showed Myeni attacking all three officers — one was seriously injured. But there is still debate over the shooting.
