Residents in Haleiwa still on the road to recovery after floods destroyed their homes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in Haleiwa are still dealing with mud and trash left over from the floods in March, but said they are on the road to recovery.
Gov. David Ige has extended the disaster relief program for damage from the heavy rain in March.
In most areas, it isn’t apparent there was a devastating flood that hit the North Shore two months ago.
“Now the grass has come back,” said Kenda Morgan, a Haleiwa resident whose driveway was once covered in a foot of mud. “The driveway is clear. The water is gone. We had standing water for probably about two weeks.”
While most of the evidence of the flood has been cleared, residents say they are still finding belongings that were washed away.
For residents like Carley Litchfield, who was on the mainland in March, there was a late start to the clean-up.
“I’m still finding dead fish and debris everywhere,” she said.
Litchfield lost many personal belongings and a vehicle in the flood. She asks that if anyone may be able to volunteer their time to help with the cleanup to email her.
Despite the damages, residents say there has been a lot of progress.
“It’s been absolutely fantastic to see how much people have bounced back after such a disaster like this,” said Kezia Burgoyne.
Madison Starkey, who lives in the flood area and helped her grandparents clean a layer of mud from their house, said not much is left of the muck.
However, on a day like Friday where there were overcast skies and a flood watch, it brought her back to that night it all happened.
“It’s a little worrying,” Starkey said. “But if it happens again, it happens.”
