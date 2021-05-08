Hawaii reports 91 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported one additional fatality and 91 new COVID cases on Saturday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 33,126.
The additional death was reported on Oahu. Hawaii’s death toll from the virus stands at 487.
Of the new cases, 73 were on Oahu, seven on Maui, two on Kauai and six in Hawaii County. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,275 new infections in Hawaii.
Everyone 16 and up in Hawaii is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, the state said has administered 1,306,293 vaccine doses. Some 40% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,379 total cases
- 1,816 required hospitalization
- 909 cases in the last 14 days
- 377 deaths
- 2,731 total cases
- 121 required hospitalization
- 63 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 297 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 90 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 3,482 total cases
- 216 required hospitalization
- 177 cases in the last 14 days
- 52 deaths
- 112 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,088 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.