Forecast: Trade winds for Mother’s Day and beyond

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typical trade wind weather is expected through most of the coming week. Clouds and passing showers can be expected for windward and mauka areas, with sparse shower activity leeward. The Kona slopes of the Big Island will also see some clouds and showers during the late afternoons and evenings. Trades may increase a bit during the latter half of the week, with a few more trade showers possible.