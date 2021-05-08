Flower shops across the state are seeing huge turnout for Mother’s Day celebrations

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Mother’s Day just around the corner, many people are flocking to flower shops to get a special gift for their loved ones.
At Watanabe Floral, the general manager and marketing director, Monty Pereira, said they have already sold out flower deliveries for the weekend.
“The demand for flowers is huge. We sold out on Saturday delivery last week, we sold out on Friday delivery this week, so you can see that people are not afraid to spend,” Pereira said.
The National Retail Federation said spending is expected to total $28 billion for Mother’s Day, which is more than a billion from last year.
Pereira said he’s not surprised.
“Mom is always one person that you’re never afraid to spend on and we’re seeing that,” he said.
Pereira said that although its been a struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, he is grateful people are deciding to buy flowers for their mothers and grandmothers.
“People are just using flowers as a way to express their love and appreciation for each other,” he said.
Watanabe Floral is closed on Sundays but to accommodate for last-minute shoppers, the flower shop will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with flowers selling at a first come, first served basis.
Whether it be flowers, hand-crafted cards, a delicious meal or simply quality time, Hawaii News Now would love to see the unique and heartwarming ways you are celebrating mom on her special day.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.