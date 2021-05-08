City to close deteriorating pathway near Honolulu Zoo for construction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will be closing the pathway along the mauka side of the Honolulu Zoo beginning next week as crews work to replace a deteriorating asphalt sidewalk.
Officials said the pathway, which stretches approximately 1,500 feet along Paki Avenue from Kapahulu to Monsaratt avenues, has been damaged from trees along the sidewalk and heavy pedestrian use.
As part of a Capital Improvement Project, Kaikor Construction Company was contracted to build a new wider concrete sidewalk.
The city said the pathway is expected to be closed for the entirety of the project.
Officials said lane closures may be necessary near the work site once construction begins, which will be scheduled on weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to avoid the area during that time.
The over $440,000 project is scheduled to be finished before winter this year.
