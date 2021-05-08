Building collapses after fire rips through unattended structure on the Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a building fire after flames completely destroyed an unattended structure early Saturday.
HFD said the fire happened around 2 a.m. at John Lee Road near Volcano Village.
Officials said the one-story wooden structure with an iron roof was unoccupied and did not have any contents inside.
When firefighters arrived on seen, they said the building was completely engulfed in flames. Multiple units arrived to battle the flames.
Although firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze at around 4:30 a.m., officials said the structure collapsed due to fire damage.
The cost of damages to the 1,500 square-foot building is estimated at $190,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
