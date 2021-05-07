With HART facing $3.6B deficit, Blangiardi says rail will likely not make it to Ala Moana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation facing a $3.6 billion deficit, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said this may mean the rail could stop short of Ala Moana Center.
In an interview on Hawaii News Now Sunrise Friday, Blangiardi said he is working with the Rail Authority and federal officials to develop a plan by July to continue construction beyond Middle Street — but he said he doesn’t think the city can afford the entire route.
“If the numbers don’t make sense, the strategy don’t make sense. The strategy to build from east Kapolei to Ala Moana and the numbers that I’m looking at, doesn’t make sense,” Blangiardi said.
“No matter what we do between now and July, I’m not gonna be able to manufacture $3.6 billion. So we’ve gotten to a moment of truth here, not to misstep or overstep.”
According to a Civil Beat-Hawaii News Now poll of registered voters, 44% of residents said they think the rail should continue construction to Ala Moana, while 26% said it should be halted at Middle Street, where the rail is nearly built.
The poll also showed 19% of people want the rail to be built at least to Aloha Tower.
Meanwhile, HART Interim CEO, Lori Kahikina, said changing the wheels on all the rail cars may fix mismatched rails and wheels where tracks crossover.
She told the Honolulu City Council that changing the wheels would be faster and cheaper than replacing the tracks, but it would require finding other ways to reduce the weight of the cars.
