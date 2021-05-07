State releases list of school-based clinics as part of push to vaccinate teens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has released a list of clinics at Hawaii high schools as part of a push to vaccinate teens.
The initiative kicked off Thursday at Waipahu High School with a mobile clinic sponsored by Hawaii Pacific Health. In addition to HPH, other providers who have partnered with the state include the Queen’s Health Systems, Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health Castle and Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.
It comes as education officials scramble to prepare for a full reopening of schools in the fall and coronavirus spreads among young people.
Hawaii high schools spent the entire academic year in full or partial distance learning — in large part because social distancing wasn’t feasible on many high school campuses.
The state Department of Education says there are 32,000 Hawaii students 16 and over who are eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine.
Here is the list of vaccination clinics at public high schools.
Week of May 3:
Waipahu (Hawaii Pacific Health)
Week of May 10:
Farrington, Kapolei, Campbell, Aiea, Pearl City, Kalani (Hawaii Pacific Health)
Waianae, Nanakuli (Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center)
Kailua (Kaiser Permanente)
Kalaheo (Adventist Health Castle)
Week of May 17:
Kaimuki, Radford, Moanalua (Hawaii Pacific Health)
Leilehua, Mililani, Waialua (Queen’s Medical Center)
McKinley (Queen’s Medical Center)
Roosevelt, Anuenue, Kaiser (Kaiser Permanente)
Week of May 24:
Castle (Hawaii Pacific Health)
Kahuku (Adventist Health Castle)
The health care community is hoping for emergency use approval the the Pfizer vaccine for 12 year olds and older as early as next week. That’s when planning can start moving into the middle schools.
The DOE says some 20,000 staff and service providers — including 11,000 teachers and more than 1,000 customers like bus drivers, custodians, health aides and office staff — received vaccinations since January.
