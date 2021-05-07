Search for new HPD chief will be expanded to more states than in previous years

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Commission is looking to broaden the search beyond Hawaii for a new police chief.
Commissioners said they wanted the job posting to appear on more social media sites and in more advertisements nationwide than in 2017 when Susan Ballard was chosen as HPD chief.
Ballard steps down June 1.
“I think we should consider looking more extensively,” said Commissioner Richard Parry, at a recent commission meeting. Commission Chair Shannon Alivado agreed. “Maximize the reach,” she said.
The job has not been posted yet.
Commissioners were still working on the description Wednesday at their meeting.
“Excellent leadership and communication skills,” said Commissioner Carrie Okinaga, who was writing down bullet points for the advertisement.
The City Charter has some set minimum qualifications, including five years of law enforcement experience with three in an administrative role. Beyond those, the commissioners have a lot of discretion in how they choose the next leader of the department.
Commissioner Michael Broderick suggested the candidate have “collaborative and progressive ideas about community policing” after it was mentioned in a public comment.
The selection process took the commission about eight months in 2017.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the commission will ultimately decide who to hire, but he would like to see certain qualities in a finalist. ”Communication skills, transparency, that philosophy of policing going forward are going to be very, very big parts of that discussion,” he said.
Once the job description is finalized, the Human Resources department will post it.
The commission is expanding the time limit to apply, from 20 days to 30 days. A consulting firm will narrow down the list, providing finalists who will then be interviewed by the panel.
Assistant Chief Rade Vanic will be the interim chief until a permanent one is named.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.