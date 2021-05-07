Police search for suspect who allegedly attacked UH Manoa students on campus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked three University of Hawaii at Manoa students with a bat on campus Thursday night.
Officials said the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. in front of Burns Hall.
Police said the students were walking on East West Road when two male suspects came up from behind and struck two of the students with a baseball bat.
The two students were hurt but did not sustain serious injuries.
The third student tackled one of the suspects, who police arrested and identified as Kanoa Bettencourt.
Bettencourt was arrested for second degree assault and released, pending investigation.
The other suspect fled the scene, and authorities are searching for the man.
A witness described the suspect as:
- Age: 18-20
- Hair: straight, short cut
- Height: 6′
- Clothing: black T-shirt
If you have any information, call 911.
