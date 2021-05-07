Police ask for public’s help in tracking down suspect in McCully shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - CrimeStoppers Honolulu and HPD are asking for the public’s help to track down a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting this month in McCully.
Logotal Gafa is wanted on a $300,000 warrant for first-degree assault and a number of firearms charges. He has two prior convictions and is known to frequent Kalihi.
Authorities said Gafa is 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.