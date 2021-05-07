Police ask for public’s help in tracking down suspect in McCully shooting

Logotala Gafa (Source: HPD)
By HNN Staff | May 7, 2021 at 1:55 PM HST - Updated May 7 at 1:58 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - CrimeStoppers Honolulu and HPD are asking for the public’s help to track down a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting this month in McCully.

Logotal Gafa is wanted on a $300,000 warrant for first-degree assault and a number of firearms charges. He has two prior convictions and is known to frequent Kalihi.

Authorities said Gafa is 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

