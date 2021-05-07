Open House: Pet friendly unit in Launani Valley and newly renovated unit in the heart of Waikiki

First up, welcome to Waikalani Woodlands in Launani Valley! Imagine yourself in a treehouse because this unit really feels like it! Peaceful with lush greenery and cool breezes throughout, and it’s a pet-friendly building. Includes private lanai, updated kitchen and bath, full-size washer and dryer. Relax and enjoy amenities which include a saltwater pool, barbecue and picnic area, playground, and swings. There are also two covered parking stalls and lots of guest parking. Leilehua golf course is right around the corner and there’s easy freeway access.