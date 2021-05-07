Open House: Pet friendly unit in Launani Valley and newly renovated unit in the heart of Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.
First up, welcome to Waikalani Woodlands in Launani Valley! Imagine yourself in a treehouse because this unit really feels like it! Peaceful with lush greenery and cool breezes throughout, and it’s a pet-friendly building. Includes private lanai, updated kitchen and bath, full-size washer and dryer. Relax and enjoy amenities which include a saltwater pool, barbecue and picnic area, playground, and swings. There are also two covered parking stalls and lots of guest parking. Leilehua golf course is right around the corner and there’s easy freeway access.
Next up, check out this unit in the Waikiki Banyan where it can be loved as a second home, principal residence, or rental. Have the best of all worlds with its popular location, full kitchen, parking stall, swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, barbecues, hot tub, sauna, playground, snack bar, and security. Popcorn ceilings were recently removed, and new carpet installed. You can also walk to the iconic Waikiki Beach, restaurants, the Honolulu Zoo, and Diamond Head.
So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.