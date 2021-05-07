115 new COVID cases reported in Hawaii; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 115 new COVID cases on Friday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 33,036.
There were no new fatalities. Hawaii’s death toll from the virus stands at 486.
Of the new cases, 82 were on Oahu, 14 on Maui, eight on Kauai, four in Hawaii County and one on Lanai. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,236 new infections in Hawaii.
Everyone 16 and up in Hawaii is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, the state said has administered 1,274,050 vaccine doses. Some 40% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 51% have gotten at least one dose.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 25,306 total cases
- 1,816 required hospitalization
- 909 cases in the last 14 days
- 376 deaths
- 2,725 total cases
- 121 required hospitalization
- 61 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 295 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 90 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 deaths
- 3,475 total cases
- 216 required hospitalization
- 175 cases in the last 14 days
- 52 deaths
- 112 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 37 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 1,086 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
