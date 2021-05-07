Meet the unsung heroes who help put on the Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A typical Kamehameha Schools Song Contest takes months of preparation. This year’s took almost two years ― after the 2020 competition was canceled.
“If there’s anything that would take two years to express, it’s the theme this year, I Mau Ke Aloha Aina. One year was not enough to tell the world how important it is. I think we need two full years to experience it,” said Kalua Leong, high school assistant choral director.
Leading up to Song Contest, which airs Friday on K5 and will also stream on HawaiiNewsNow.com, the unsung heroes are the kumu or teachers ― who coordinated the practice sessions both in small groups in-person and online.
“I don’t think this would work if ... we didn’t have the students that we have and of course the faculty that we have here who are just able to pull this off together,” said Justin Kaupu, high school choral director.
“The students this year are a little different. They’ve had to endure a lot more than any others have been asked,” added Leong.
Teachers say because the students recorded their singing parts at home, they had to make sure extra noise didn’t interrupt their tracks.
That didn’t always happen so some funny moments were recorded that you won’t see during the broadcast.
“She (a student) was singing. She was really really good and about halfway through the song, we hear a dog start to bark and to howl. Turns out that the dog was howling at the same note that she was for about as long as she was singing,” said Kaupu.
“Oh my God ... is that dog singing along?” he added.
There’s always anticipation leading up to Song Contest, but since students and teachers have not gathered in a large groups. The big surprise will be the broadcast performance itself.
“I cannot wait to see all of this come together,” said Kaupu.
The Kamehameha Schools 101st Song Contest will air Friday on K5. The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. and the broadcast starts at 7:30 p.m.
Encore presentations will be on May 9 at 1:30 p.m. on KHNL and May 15 at 12:30 p.m. on KGMB
