2021 Hoku Awards finalists revealed with a Big Island artist up for the most awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The final ballot nominations have been released for the 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.
The artist with the most nominations this year is Kainani Kahaunaele from Hawaii Island, with 10 nominations.
Four of those nominations are in musical categories — including Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Hawaiian Music Album of the Year and Album of the Year.
Two others nominations are in adjudicated categories, such as Hawaiian Language Performance and liner notes awards.
Kahaunaele also received three nominations in the same category — Haku Mele, otherwise known as the Hawaiian Language Composers award.
Micheal Grande is also nominated for the Hawaiian Engineering Award for Kahaunaeleʻs album, “Waipunalei.”
Lukela Keala from the group Ekolu received five nominations for his solo album — all in the categories of Island Music Album, Hawaiian Single, Song of the Year, Male Vocalist and Album of the Year.
Keala also got two more nominations as his group Ekolu is nominated for the reggae and group of the year categories.
Both Kealaʻs solo album and Ekoluʻs album were released last year.
The group, Waipuna, got four nominations and one in the adjudicated category.
There are four other artists with four nominations: Daryll Aquino, Henry Kapono, Kaleo Phillips plus Natalie and Iolani Kamauu.
The date for the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards has not yet been announced, but the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts is looking at a date in September.
The venue has yet to be announced.
For the full list of nominations, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.