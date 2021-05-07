Here’s how to watch tonight’s Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Kamehameha Schools celebrates its 101st annual Song Contest on Friday night, a pair of senior students will be paving a new path because of the pandemic.
Seniors Jeslie Pavao and La’akea Awong are serving as the first-ever student hosts for the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on K5. Grades 10 through 12 were given the opportunity to showcase the songs they would’ve sang last year. The theme from last year, “I Mau Ke Aloha Aina,” carries over, and the songs express a deep love for the land.
