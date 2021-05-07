Flash flood watch on through Saturday morning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy showers and a few storms will remain possible through tonight as an upper disturbance and surface trough continue to influence the local weather.Some showers may become heavy and lead to localized flooding concerns where they become focused for any duration. In addition to the rainfall, a few thunderstorms will be possible as instability associated with the upper low remains in place. Conditions will gradually begin to improve and trend back toward a typical trade wind pattern over the weekend through early next week.