Flash flood watch on through Saturday morning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy showers and a few storms will remain possible through tonight as an upper disturbance and surface trough continue to influence the local weather.Some showers may become heavy and lead to localized flooding concerns where they become focused for any duration. In addition to the rainfall, a few thunderstorms will be possible as instability associated with the upper low remains in place. Conditions will gradually begin to improve and trend back toward a typical trade wind pattern over the weekend through early next week.
A diminishing north northeast swell will maintain small surf along north and northeast facing shores through Saturday. A short to medium period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive and boost north and west surf late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The arrival of a series of small, long period background south swells will provide a minor boost to south shore surf. A slightly higher, long period south southwest swell arriving Tuesday may hold southern coast surf to near seasonal levels through the middle of next week.
