Flash flood watch taken down and trade winds take over for Mother's Day Weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The upper level disturbance brought a trace to 3 inches of rain yesterday into early this morning. Conditions will gradually begin to improve and trend back toward a typical trade wind pattern over the weekend through early next week. Mom is in for a treat with trade wind weather. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms and moms at heart! Have a wonderful weekend.
Let’s talk surf! A diminishing north northeast swell will maintain small surf along north and northeast facing shores through Saturday. A short to medium period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive and boost north and west surf late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The arrival of a series of small, long period background south swells will provide a minor boost to south shore surf. A slightly higher, long period south southwest swell arriving Tuesday may hold southern coast surf to near seasonal levels through the middle of next week.
