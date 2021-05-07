Drivers will be able to purchase a special license plate that features the iconic Hokulea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed a bill Thursday, allowing drivers to purchase a special license plate to support the Polynesian Voyaging Society and their mission.
The preliminary design of the special PVS license plate depicts Hokulea at anchor at Kualoa on Windward Oahu, an area sacred to deep-sea voyagers. Kualoa is also where Hokulea first launched on March 8, 1975.
Through purchasing a commemorative license plate, revenue will go toward PVS and its efforts to care for the Earth and continue its voyages.
This summer, PVS will begin crew-training sails to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and French Polynesia. Voyagers will be preparing for the 42,000-mile, 42-month Moananuiakea Circumnavigation of the Pacific, which is expected to launch on May 1, 2022.
PVS president and master navigator, Nainoa Thompson, said this bill will allow drivers to show their support in more ways than one.
“Today is the day that there’s a symbolic but real statement that we want to believe that Hawaii is with us,” Thompson said.
“By buying a PVS license plate, people can show their own commitment to aloha and to malama honua,” Ige said.
The governor’s office said the county police departments are reviewing the license plate’s design.
The first plates are expected to be available for purchase in late-August and will cost $25.
