Concerns raised after Navy contains another fuel leak at Red Hill storage facility

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Navy says it has contained a fuel leak at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Thursday night.
According to military officials, the spill involved less than 1,000 gallons of jet fuel that went into a containment system in the tunnel, where the pipeline is located, until the fuel was recovered.
While the Navy claims there was no release of fuel into the environment, there are still concerns — leaks have been happening for decades, and many think they are getting worse.
In 2014, there was a release of more than 27,000 gallons of fuel from the facility. Tests of the monitoring wells surrounding the tanks showed a spike in levels of hydrocarbons in soil vapor and groundwater, but test results from the drinking water there confirmed it was still within safe levels.
In October of last year, the Navy proposed adding a new lining inside the tanks, or remove them by 2045, but that was seven years later than a previous agreement.
The state Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency rejected that plan.
The Sierra Club believes the Navy’s “tanks are an incredible threat to our drinking water future and they have no plans to make substantive upgrades to the facility.”
There is currently a contested case against the Navy’s plan for the tanks. Eventually, Dr. Libby Char of the state Department of Health will have the final say on whether or not the Navy receives a permit.
The Sierra Club and the city’s Board of Water Supply, who are both pushing for the full removal of the tanks, could appeal to the state Circuit Court.
