Civil Beat-HNN poll: Hawaii voters split on legalizing weed for recreational use

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year, Hawaii lawmakers rejected calls to legalize marijuana for recreational use.
A new Civil Beat-Hawaii News Now poll shows the issue remains divisive among voters.
The poll shows an even split — 43% in support and 42% opposed to legalize weed. That’s within the margin of error.
Of those surveyed, 16% said it didn’t matter to them or were unsure.
But recreational marijuana is supported by 54% of neighbor island voters, 57% of voters under 50, 59% of Caucasian voters and 52% of Democrats.
Matthew Fitch, managing partner of MRG Research, which conducted the poll, said the results show society’s views are changing “but you are also at a tipping point on what the correct response is.”
The poll surveyed 1,506 registered voters statewide.
