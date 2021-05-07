Attorneys argue to dismiss Maui murder case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man indicted for murdering his ex-girlfriend tried to get his case thrown out on Thursday.
Bernard Brown is accused of killing Moreira “Mo” Monsalve in 2014.
Brown was arrested in 2019, but his attorney is arguing there is not enough evidence, a conflict of interest with some of the grand jurors, and too much hearsay to go to trial.
“There’s no proof that the decedent is dead. Secondly, there’s no proof that Bernard Brown did it. They cannot tell you how it happened, when it happened, where it happened and the manner in which it happened,” said Brown’s attorney, Keith Shigetomi.
Monsalve’s belongings were found in a dumpster, but investigators never found her body.
Prosecutors say even without a body, there is enough evidence to move forward with trial.
“It’s important to establish a motive of this defendant being jealous, possessive, controlling, and therefore doing what he did in committing murder and disposing of the victim’s body,” said Prosecutor Robert Rivera in court.
Monsalve’s daughter Alexis Felicilda said the past seven years has been emotionally draining.
“You know what happened and you know this person is guilty, but you do have to go through this whole criminal justice system,” Felicilda said. “He knows what he did, and he knows that he’s guilty. I can tell that guilt is weighing on him.
Judge Peter Cahill will decide on Thursday, June 24th at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.