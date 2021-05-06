Woman wanted by federal authorities for allegedly trafficking meth in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An alleged meth trafficker in Honolulu is wanted by federal authorities.
The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agency put out an alert for Michelle Cervantes.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for her after she allegedly brought “multiple pounds” of methamphetamine from California to Hawaii, HSI said.
The 41-year-old is described as 5′ 9″ tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. They did not provide information on her common whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 529-1900, or 911.
