A west Maui farmer worries wild dogs are killing his animals; asks community for help

LAHAINA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eddy Garcia starting farming on land in Launiupoko in January.
He said since then, wild dogs have attacked and killed eight of his sheep.
“Eight sheep killed and one sheep probably gonna die. Pretty mortally wounded right now,” Garcia said.
Garcia said there have been at least six separate attacks by the same two feral dogs.
“This has happened in broad daylight. It’s happened in the middle of the night. And the only recourse I’ve had is to literally be here and try to fight them off with a stick as I’m calling for help, there’s no one there to help me,” Garcia said.
Ziggy is the only sheep that survived. Garcia also has deer, pigs, and chickens, but is afraid the dogs will kill them too.
“I’m every day trying to protect my animals right now and I feel like I’m helpless,” he said.
The Maui Humane Society says in addition to Garcia’s eight sheep, the feral dogs have killed about 20 goats in the last five months in the area as well.
“We’re trying to get the community to let us know where these dogs are seen, so that we can identify if they have owners or where they sleep so we can try to catch them,” said Cathy Klawiter, the Maui Humane Society’s Director of Humane Enforcement.
Klawiter said her enforcement team has been setting up traps in the area. They caught puppies that were with the adult dogs and they put the pups into homes. However, they haven’t been able to catch the adult dogs.
“Anybody who can confine the dogs so that we can come pick them up would be great. But they are wild dogs, so it’s going to be a little more difficult to confine them,” Klawiter said.
Garcia is calling on his community to come together before any more farm animals and pets are killed.
Anyone with information can email MHSTips@mauihumanesociety.org or call (808) 877-3680 x 222.
