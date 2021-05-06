Want to explore the treasures of Iolani Palace? Now, you can do it online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Historic Hawaiian artifacts are now a part of a full digital display.
Google is partnering with Iolani Place for an exhibition of the royal residence.
Users will be able to view Hawaiian Kingdom Royal Orders, handwritten letters by the monarchs, and more than 100 other items.
The experience is in celebration of May being Asian American Pacific Islander Month.
“We often herald King Kalakaua as an ‘early-adopter’ of technology, as he was among the first to embrace electric lights and innovations like the telephone. This partnership with Google Arts & Culture is certainly in the same spirit,” Executive Director of The Friends of Iolani Palace Paula Akana said. “While nothing replaces an in-person visit to the Palace, this new online resource allows people to connect with the Palace in a fresh way.”
Another item that’s a part of the virtual exhibit: The Grand Cross of St. Michael and St. George which was bestowed upon Kalakaua by Queen Victoria. The royal order was reserved only for sovereigns
“Google is proud to partner with Iolani Palace to share their cultural treasures with a global audience,” said Simon Delacroix, US Lead, Google Arts & Culture. “We’re thrilled to honor Asian American cultures by ensuring everyone can experience the majesty of Iolani Palace at one virtual destination.”
To view the online display, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.