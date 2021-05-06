Tributes
Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns

By KTRK Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:37 AM HST
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) – A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids playing with Nerf guns.

Sunday evening was a family birthday celebration for the Reynas. It was the first time they had seen each other in over a year, and the cousins were the most excited.

“They were running around the yard, and they had Nerf wars, and they were, you know, wrestling and just enjoying family time,” Adriana Reyna said.

But panic quickly set in when they saw police lights and Texas City officers walking toward their home. It was then that the children’s demeanor changed.

“They were very frightened, yes – I mean, all of us were,” Reyna said. “We didn’t have a clue what was going on.”

It turns out someone called 911 on the family.

Reyna said the caller stated there were gunshots and people fighting at the home.

Texas City Police Officer Taive Pineda, one of the officers who responded, said he just saw Nerf guns.

The officers quickly made sure to ease any fears once they realized the situation.

Pineda decided to give the kids some toys. He keeps boxes of them in his vehicle, and said he’s made it a priority to put the community children first and change their mentality when it comes to how they view officers.

Pineda said that to him, kids are the future.

“So, we need to make sure that the kids feel safe, and that they can trust us,” he said. “So, we need to build a relationship with them, and try to make them grow up not hating us.”

The family hopes the caller didn’t intentionally single them out.

“People need to be cautious of how they call in those kind of calls, because it could have been worse than what it was,” said Yvette Reyna, Adriana’s sister-in-law. “Officers could’ve had their guns drawn and it could’ve went left really quick.”

Adriana Reyna said she wants to give credit to the Texas City Police Department for how they handled the situation.

It’s unknown who made the 911 call.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

