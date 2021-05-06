In a rare encounter, divers spot humpback whales in waters off west Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A couple of divers got a huge surprise during their morning swim in West Oahu on Wednesday.
The divers said they spotted two humpback whales a few hundred yards off Kahe Point.
This was a rare sighting for these majestic mammals as humpback whales are usually seen in Hawaiian waters earlier in the year.
Humpback whales migrate to Hawaii annually for birthing and nursing season, which usually happens between January and March.
The divers said they made sure to keep their distance, following NOAA’s recommendations.
Because humpback whales are protected in Hawaii, federal regulations prohibit approaching within 100 yards of whales when in the water.
The divers said seeing the whales in person was a treat.
They even got a chance to hear the humpback whales sing.
