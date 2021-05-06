Rainbow Warriors set to meet BYU in 2021 NCAA men’s volleyball National Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The stage is set — The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will now face BYU in the 2021 National Championship on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Fresh off of the heels of a dominant three-set sweep of UC Santa Barbara in the first match of Thursday’s semifinals, the Cougars of Brigham Young took a 3-1 set victory over Lewis in the night cap of the semis.
The ‘Bows enter Championship Saturday at 16-1 while the Cougs’ come in at 20-3, however BYU will be the first non-Big West opponent UH will face this season.
The two programs have a storied history together, most recently going an even 1-1 against each other in 2020, Hawaii taking a nailbitting five-set match in a packed Stan Sheriff Center during the pre-pandemic era.
Hawaii and BYU battle for the National Championship this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time — televised on ESPNU.
