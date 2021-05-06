Oahu to remain in Tier 3 for another 4 weeks as city, state mull changes to tier system

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s tiered reopening strategy will continue unmodified for at least four more weeks ― during which time Oahu will remain in Tier 3, the city announced.
The city said the Blangiardi administration met with the governor this week to discuss a request to modify the tier system, incorporating vaccination levels and other metrics.
But rather than making any immediate changes, the mayor and governor opted to keep Oahu in Tier 3 as the “county and state worker together” on potential changes.
The city said during the discussion with the governor, the state raised concern about COVID-19 mutations that have been identified in the state and other issues.
“The health of Oahu’s residents and economy are directly tied to the resistance of our island community to the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a news release.
He urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“The opening of Oahu’s economy depends on a high percentage of our resident population obtaining immunity,” he said. “We are aiming at a minimum target of 70% of all residents being fully vaccinated.”
Under Tier 3, most businesses are allowed to operate ― many without any capacity limitations. But social distancing and mask wearing rules are still in place.
Social gatherings continue to be limited to 10 people, with exceptions for weddings and funerals.
